Lewis Parham, 100, of Detroit, Mich., formerly of Warren County, departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 18, in Detroit, Mich. A Homegoing Celebration was held Monday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m. at O.H. Pye Funeral Home in Detroit, Mich. A graveside service was held on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Locust Grove Baptist Church in the Wise Community of Warrenton. Prince Sledge delivered the eulogy.
Mr. Parham leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Ruth Parham; daughter, Otelia Cain; two stepchildren, Bernard Wood and Sylvia McKenney (Larry); grandsons, Darryl Parham, Eric Parham, Rodney Clark (Nikki), Christopher Greenwood and Tracy Clark; granddaughter, Marcelas Parham; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
Local arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.