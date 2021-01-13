George Washington “Junny” Freeman, Jr., 63, departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday. Jan. 10, at New Grove Baptist Church in Kenbridge, Va., by the Rev. Lewis Galloway, eulogist. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mr. Freeman, son of the late George Washington, Sr. and Bessie King Freeman, was born Oct. 11, 1957, in South Hill, Va.
At an early age, he was baptized and joined Snow Hill Baptist Church in Warrenton. Junny attended Hawkins Elementary School and was a 1977 graduate of John Graham High School.
He married the former Brenda Smith on June 22, 1980. Junny worked at various grocery stores. His last place of employment was Food Lion, where he was assistant manager.
He leaves to mourn: three beautiful children, Anthony Tyrone Freeman (Shauntish) of Wise, Travis Keshaun Freeman and Jaleesa Latrice Freeman, both of Warrenton; nine grandchildren, Jhy’tajha, Brinyah, Travion, Zamir, Zaishaun, Gary, Jayda, Amari and Mariah; his loving sisters, Elsie Kearney, Frances Cohen (Donald), Vanessa Freeman (Ervin) and Annie Hendrick (Samuel) all of Warrenton, and Joyce Galloway (Lewis) of Manson; one sister-in-law, Tanious Smith; two brothers-in-law, Wardell and Stanley Smith; two uncles, John Richard King and Thomas King; three aunts, Rosa Beard, Virginia Kersey and Louise Kersey; a devoted companion of many years, Lucy Chavis of Oxford; a host of special friends, Kevin D. Williams, James and Cora Chavis, Jay Ricers, James Rivers, James Perry, Donnail Downey and Clinton Poww; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
