David Dwayne Thompson, 53, of Macon, passed away on Friday, June 17, at his home. Robby Ross will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, at Blaylock Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery. Camouflage attire is encouraged.
Mr. Thompson was born in Vance County to the late Jack David and Christine Parham Thompson.
David was an avid Outdoorsman and Dog Hunter. He was Owner/Operator of TNT Kennels and was a Charter Member of the “Dirt Road Mafia.”
He is survived by his loving wife, Lee Adcox Thompson; his children, Joshua Compton, Jacob “Porkchop” Thompson and Kristina Thompson; his sister, Jennifer Thompson; his grandchildren, Hunter Compton, Kinsley Thompson and soon to arrive, Grayson David Compton; and his best friend who was like his brother, Bryant Williams.
Pallbearers will be Bryant Williams, Paul Williford, King Adcox, Johnny McDaniel, Will Thompson and Boyd Scott. Members of the Hawtree Hunting Club and others in the hunting community are requested to be honorary pallbearers.
The family asks that any memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Friends and family will meet prior to the service on Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
