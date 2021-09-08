Joan Roberta Debnam-Leviner, 77, departed this life on Aug. 20 in Boston, Mass. Services were conducted on Monday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Williams Family Cemetery in the Liberia Community, Warrenton, by the Rev. Doris J. Jones.
Joan was born on Oct. 17, 1943, to the late Mamie H. Debnam and Harvey B. Debnam, Sr. in Warren County. At the age of four, she began assisting customers with making their purchases at her father’s store. She received excellent grades and learned a lot of life skills by the time she completed John R. Hawkins High School.
Joan moved to Boston at the age of 18. She settled in the South End and began a married life on Elm Hill Ave in 1965 with the late Alexander Leviner, Sr. After some time, she relocated to Alabama, lived in Costa Rica in the 1970s, and eventually made it back to Boston.
While back in Boston, Joan was a full-time, stay-at-home mom raising her young children and grandchildren. She also became the neighborhood childcare provider on Rockwell Street and provided a safe space for children after school. Joan later became a Laundry Aide at The Boston Home, where she worked for over 10 years until she retired at the age of 77.
She is survived by eight children, Darrell D. Debnam, Alexander Leviner Jr., Timothy J. Leviner and spouse Tanya Leary-Leviner, Veronica M. Adeleke, Brendan C.R. Leviner, Millard D. Leviner, Kevin Leviner and Mary P. Leviner; 19 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her sisters, Julia Merritt and Jannie Fowler; her brother; Dean Debnam and spouse Ella Debnam; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends she loved dearly.
Joan was preceded by her brother, Harvey “Brother” Debnam Jr.; her sister, Sandra Debnam; and her nephew, Landon Debnam.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
