Antione Damont Hendricks, 43, departed this life on Saturday, June 12, at his Manson residence. A Celebration of Life was conducted Saturday, June 25, at 1 p.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Wise. The Rev. Dr. Lamont Williams, pastor, officiated. The Rev. Ebony Talley-Brame and Elder Shondra Jordan assisted. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mr. Hendricks was born April 13, 1979, in Vance County to Mildred C. Hendricks and James E. Harrison. He received his formal education in the Warren County public schools, attending Warren County High School. He received his GED from Vance-Granville Community College.
At an early age, Antione accepted Christ as his personal savior and joined the Bethlehem Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Harrison; grandmothers, Viola Carter and Mattie Harrison; grandfather, William Harrison; and two uncles, Rufus Carter and Andrew Carter.
Survivors include his grandfather, Deacon James Wesley Carter, Sr.; his mother, Mildred Hendricks; four children, Janiya Reid, Janelle Reid, Jasiah Reid and Jaslyn Reid; his siblings, Tony Carter (Valencia), Darrell Hendricks, Tamika Hendricks, Latoria Hendricks, Tavorous Hendricks, Natisha Hendricks, Natarsha Hendricks, Katrina Hendricks, James Keith Harrison, Michael Harrison (Tondela), Marvin Harrison, Fernando Harrison (LaKeshia) and the Rev. Dr. Paris J. Harrison; a special cousin who was raised as his brother, Sherrod Carter (Latethia); his uncles, the Rev. James Wesley Carter, Jr. (Alean), Robert Carter (LaGretta), Deacon Roy Carter (Catherine), Derrick Carter (Mary), Erick Carter (Jamilla), Wilton Harrison (Cynthia), Victor Harrison (Debra) and Milton Harrison (Pattie); his aunts, Thelma Carter (Herbert), Yolanda Carter, Jackie Lassiter, Hilda Baskerville, Anirl Alston, Shirley Davis, Josephine Baskerville, Mary Liningham and Martha Atkinson and Elvira Price; a great-aunt, Roxie Burton; two special nephews, DaMarkis Hendricks and Keton Hargrove; his best friend, Ervin Kearney; a special friend, Stacey Reid; and other relatives.
Pallbearers were Tony Carter, Darrell Hendricks, Tavorous Hendricks, DaMarkis Hendricks, Sherrod Carter, Ervin Kearney, Xzavian Carter, Roy Carter, Jr. and Brandon Carter.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
