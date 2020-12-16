Deacon Clyde Benson Davis, Sr., 73, departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 1. A graveside Celebration of Life was conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, in the Davis family cemetery in Warrenton by the Rev. Carson F. Jones, Jr.
Mr. Davis, the son of Deacon Richard Owens Davis and Deaconess Thelma W. Davis, was born Sept. 17, 1947 in Warrenton.
A graduate of North Warren High School, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from North Carolina Central University in Durham and Master of Science degree in mathematics from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich.
Clyde married the former Barbara Earlene Jackson on June 16, 1973 at Macedonia Baptist Church in Heathsville, Va.
A math instructor, Clyde served at Michigan State University, Lansing Community College in Michigan and Lancaster Bible College in Lanham, Md. Over 40 years, he was systems design engineer at AAI Corporation, manager of DBA Systems, Inc., vice president and co-owner of BJ Systems, Inc., senior BPR consultant/senior software engineer, RSI program manager of Ultra Technologies, Inc. and director, Business Development of QMI. Clyde later served as a professor of mathematics at Bethune Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla.
A Sunday school and adult Bible study teacher, he was chairman of the Deacon Board (Mt. Calvary Baptist), church administrator (New Song Bible Fellowship) and trustee (Allen Chapel AME Church).
Mr. Davis is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara; two sons, Clyde Benson Jr. and Elliott Wade; three grandsons, Clyde Benson III, Alexander and Elijah; one sister, Veronica D. Johnson (Bill); two brothers, Elvis O. Davis (Wanda) and Milton G. Davis; three brothers-in-law, Dr. Edison Jackson (Evora), the Rev. Lewis Jackson (Marlene) and Deacon Shervell Jackson (Linda); two sisters-in-law, Bertina J. Tyler (Charles) and Gladys Mozelle Fountain; godchildren, Vonda Williams and Stephen August Vandyke; and other relatives.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
