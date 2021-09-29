Willie Watkins, 86, departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. A viewing was held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton.
The son of Johnny Watkins and Mary Gravitt Watkins, Mr. Watkins was born in Warren County on Oct. 11, 1934.
He received his education in the Warren County schools, graduating from Warren County Training School at an early age, he accepted Christ as his personal savior.
Willie lived a quiet and humble life — never a man of too many words, but he enjoyed completing word searches, calling his friends on his cellphone, watching TV, taking trips to Atlantic City, N.J., and, above all, fishing.
An avid entrepreneur, Willie worked for Harriet and Henderson Yarns, Jack Hawks Car Wash and farmed. For years, Willie was employed as a delivery driver for Hundley’s Flowers and Frames.
In his later years, he spent the majority of his time with his niece, Mary Jane Sylver, who was his dedicated caregiver. While under Mary’s care, Willie would attend services at Unity Prayer House of Faith. Mary Jane never left him out and made sure he had what he needed, whether it was food, clothing or shelter. After Mary Jane’s passing, her husband, Selver, and Willie’s niece, Linda Hargrove, became his caregivers. They took loving care of him until, due to declining health, he became a resident at Magnolia Gardens. He loved Magnolia Gardens and would assist with cleaning the lunch room after meals were served.
In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Rose Hendricks Watkins; a daughter, Penny Watkins Henderson; a brother, Coleman Hargrove; a sister, Annie S. Kearney; and a special niece, Mary Jane Sylver.
Those left to cherish his precious memories and reflect on his life are: several stepchildren and grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, others relatives and friends.
