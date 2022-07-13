Hinton “C” Christmas, Jr., 58, departed this life on Friday, July 1, in the Snow Hill Community. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Sunday, July 10, at 2:30 p.m. at the Snow Hill Baptist Church. The Rev. King Perry, Jr., pastor, officiated, and Evangelist Pearline D. Cooper and the Rev. Stanley Perry, assisted. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Hinton was born Sept. 13, 1963, in Warren County, the son of Hinton Christmas, Sr. and Katherine Jones Christmas.
Being raised in a Christian home, he accepted Christ as his personal savior and joined the Snow Hill Baptist Church in Warrenton. Hinton received his formal education in the public schools of Warren County, graduating from Warren County High School in 1982.
An avid entrepreneur, “C” used his talents in painting, construction, and whatever needed to be fixed. A true community man, one of passions was to assist the elderly in the Snow Hill Community. “C” loved sports and was a diehard Duke Blue Devils fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Terry and Nancy Lancaster.
Those left to cherish his everlasting memories are: two loving sons, Quinn Christmas (Jessica) of Mebane and Rahine Christmas (Destiny) of Atlanta, Ga.; four grandsons, Devion, Quinn Jr., Chase and Carter; three granddaughters, Jazmin, Jade and Salih; four sisters, Evangelist Candies C. Rudd, the Rev. Mary Jane Hargrove (Franklin), Katherine Richardson (Horace) and Ethel Fogg, all of Warrenton; one brother-in-law, George Terry of Philadelphia, Pa.; two aunts, Elizabeth Watson and Kapana Jones, both of Warrenton; a lifelong friend, Charles Williams of Warrenton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Nieces were floral bearers and nephews were pallbearers. Honorary Pall Bearers were Charles Williams, Terrell Boyd, James O. Alston, Jr., Wayne Boyd, Michael Williams and Willie C. Cooper.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
