Dennis Wayne Retzlaff, 75, of Warrenton, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeway.
Dennis was born to Ernest and Minnie (Nibbe) Retzlaff in Hoffman, Minn. He graduated from Hoffman High School in 1965 and left his hometown for Concordia College in St. Paul, Minn., to prepare for church ministry. While studying, he accepted an overseas assignment to work with youth in the Philippines through the Lutheran Church’s Prince of Peace volunteer program and was soon in Manila, where he met his future wife, Norma Quintanilla.
Dennis and Norma married in the Philippines and returned to the United States in 1971 to complete his Masters of Divinity degree. Through his service to the Lutheran Church, he and Norma lived in various locations throughout the eastern US, eventually settling in Warren County.
Dennis was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeway for more than 40 years and faithfully served the congregation in various capacities. Dennis also answered the call to serve his community where he worked in public health for the state of North Carolina and Warren County.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife and their two sons, Micah, his wife Heather (Masula) and their children, Noah and Sophia of Raleigh, and Bradley, his wife Sandy (Bernard) and their children Wyatt and Owen also of Raleigh; his sister, Janice Potasnak; three brothers, Ken, Gordon and Greg; and several nephews and a niece.
For Dennis, family meant the most to him, especially his grandchildren, great-nephews and great-nieces, and Norma’s family.
In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org), an organization seeking to end Parkinson’s Disease, or his home church, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (www.splcridgeway.net) in Ridgeway.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
