Arthur Davis “Art” Bolton, 73, of Norlina, died on Saturday, March 4, at his home. Dr. Adam Hammond will conduct services at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Lake Gaston Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Jerusalem Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Bolton was a Warren County native born to the late William Dallas and Lorraine Poythress Bolton. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, W.A. Bolton, Charles Bolton, Dallas Bolton, Robert Louis Bolton and James Earl Bolton.
Art was a US Army Veteran and a very talented Carpenter who loved doing woodwork. He was also a member of Lake Gaston Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Wilson Bolton; his sisters, Becky B. Harper and Ann B. Frye; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Lake Gaston Baptist Church.
The family will greet friends prior to the service on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.