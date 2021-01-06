Deacon Percell Harrison, 88, departed this life on Monday, Dec. 28, at his home in Norlina. A homegoing service was conducted at noon on Saturday, Jan. 2, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Manson by the Rev. Williams Alston, pastor, and the Rev. Dr. Ralph Steed, officiating.
Mr. Harrison, son of the late James Andrew and Lillian Talley Harrison, was born on Nov. 22, 1932, in Warren County.
At an early age, he accepted Christ and was baptized at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where he later served as deacon and trustee. After moving his membership to Chapel Hill Baptist Church, he served as co-chairman of the Deacon Board Ministry.
Educated in Warren County public schools, he completed his education at Warren County Training School in Wise. He served in the United States Army from 1950-1953 and was a veteran of the Korean War. He received the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation and the Good Conduct Medal.
Percell worked at Burkart Mills in Henderson until retirement. He enjoyed attending church, singing, playing his guitar, listening to music, farming and helping others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 13 siblings and extended family.
Deacon Harrison leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 62 years, Alice Downey Harrison; one sister, Henrietta Steed; his children, Quinnilla Harrison Moyer (Lee), Zane Harrison, Pastor Maggie Stinnett, Warnetta Harrison, Johanna Harrison, Tina Martin, Percell Harrison, Jr. (Banici), Allison Harrison, Zenas Harrison and Lyndel Barnes (Richard); 24 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; three brothers-in-law, Phil Downey (Marie), Ronnie Downey (Ruby) and Ricky Downey (Lavonnia); six sisters in-law, Ann Jones (Milton), Peggy Elliott (Carl), Margaret Alexander, Barbara Wyche (Truman), Arvella Scott (Terry) and Ruby Downey; two goddaughters, the Rev. Cheryl Stith and Deaconess Gladys Stevenson; and other relatives.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
