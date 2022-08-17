Alan Carl Erickson, 79, a resident of Great Bridge in Chesapeake, Va., passed away on July 26.
Born in New Bedford, Mass., Alan “Ace” was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served in the Air Force earning the Airman’s Medal and Bronze Star. In 1972, he graduated from Saint Lewis University with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering. Then he spent 32 years of civil service in Norfolk working on planes and ensuring the safety of our airmen.
In 1968, he married Nancy Kay Burgess and became the father of four children. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy; daughter Sara Kello, son Mark Erickson (and wife Karen) and son Peter Erickson (and wife Becky); grandsons Devin and Matthew, as well as Erin Erickson of Warrenton (and husband PJ).
Alan developed many interests over the years. Alan’s love for trains was unlike any other, and he loved to share it with his children and grandchildren.
Alan had a passion for horses and loved to ride. He purchased a farm in Warren County late in life where he spent much of his time with his daughter, Erin, and grandsons Devin and Matthew. Alan made many friends at the farm over the years whom the family would like to thank for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Rockin Riders of Rockin E Ranch. This is the nonprofit he helped develop for at risk youth and veterans/LEO support.
The family is honoring Alan “ACE” at the Rockin E Ranch on Aug. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. Feel free to drop by 2193 Warren Plains Rd., Warrenton.
