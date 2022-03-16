Royster “Jack” Fields, 78, of Warrenton departed this life on Sunday, March 13, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Updated: March 16, 2022 @ 11:22 pm
