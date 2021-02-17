H. Sutton, 94, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27. A funeral service was conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton and virtually.
Lorraine was born on May 12, 1926, to the late Bessie Tiller and Howard Hollis in Ridgely, Md. She was one of eight children. At the age of 13, her mother passed away, and she then was raised by her eldest sister, Mary Allen, in Wilmington, Del., along with her youngest sister, Olivette. She had plans to further her music career, but gave up on that dream in order to allow her younger sister to attend college.
Still aspiring to be an entertainer, Lorraine moved to East Orange, N.J., with her brother, William, and Gladys. She married Harvey Hill and moved to Newark, N.J. They had three children, Steven Kip, Sandra and Leonard Hill. Lorraine entered a career in catering.
Later Lorraine met and married Willard “Mike” Davis, and the family relocated to New Brunswick, N.J. They had two children, Patricia and Emanuel Michael Davis. Mike passed away in January 1969.
Lorraine dedicated her life to Jehovah and was baptized in Crownsville, Md., in 1970. Lorraine moved to Warrenton and became a part of the Warrenton Congregation. On Feb. 15, 1992, Lorraine married James Sutton, who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Steven Kip Hill, Sr.; three sisters, Mary Allen, Ida Chew and Olivette Talamantes; and four brothers, William, Oscar, Randolph and Harold Hollis.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted children, Sandra Sang (Michael) of North Carolina, Leonard Hill (Donna) of Maryland, Patricia Davis of Maryland and Emanuel Davis of North Carolina; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
