Herbert Jackson Moseley, 75, formerly of Warrenton, died on Friday, Dec. 18, at his home in Greenville following a brief illness. A graveside service took place on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Russell officiating.
Born in Warren County on March 12, 1945, Mr. Moseley was the son of the late Macon G. and Lottie Felts Moseley.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Nell Buchanan Moseley; sisters, Louise Moseley, Annie Ruth M. Lawhorne and Hazel M. Lockemy; and brothers, Vernon Moseley, Edward Moseley, Robert Moseley, Charles Moseley, Jimmy Moseley and Clifton Moseley.
Surviving are his children, Thedric Jackson Moseley (Karen), of Wake Forest; Kimberly Rose Moseley Harris (Felix), of Greenville; and John Buchanan Moseley (Crystal), of Jefferson City, Mo.; and grandchildren, Harris Moseley, Catherine Moseley, Jillian Moseley, Ashlyn Harris and Aliyah Harris.
Mr. Moseley was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Vietnam. He worked formerly as the branch manager for Farm Credit in Warren County and as partner and manager of Warren Finance. He was an active member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church. An avid fan of sports and opportunities for youth in sports, he recently retired after many years of service with the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department.
Memorial donations are suggested for Jerusalem United Methodist Church, PO Box 355, Norlina, NC 27563.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
