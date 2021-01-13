Larry White Richardson, 88, of Norlina, died on Sunday, Jan. 10, at Maria Parham Rehab in Henderson. The Rev. Mark Richardson and the Rev. Bobby Richardson will conduct graveside services at 1 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Warren Dale Cemetery in Norlina.
Mr. Richardson was a Johnston County native born to the late Macon and Lizzie Richardson. He was also preceded in death by a son, Larry Craig Richardson; and his sister, Evelyn R. Massey.
Mr. Richardson was a member of Wise Baptist Church and was a truck driver for Signal Delivery and Sears, where he was awarded the Safe Driving Award for transporting over 1,000,000 miles with no mishap. He was also an avid motorcyclist.
He is survived by his wife, Mamie A. Richardson; his children, Jacqueline R. Pulley and husband, Rex, of Virginia Beach, Va., Wanda R. Wahrman and husband, Russell, of Clayton and the Rev. Mark Richardson and wife, Ellen, of Siler City; his brother, Robert Macon “Bobby” Richardson and wife, Carolyn, of Wendell; his grandchildren, Dustin Richardson and wife, Emily, Jordan Short and husband, Daniel, and Morgan Richardson; and his great-grandchildren, Landon Richardson, Natalie Richardson and Claire Elizabeth Short.
Flowers are acceptabl; any memorials should be directed to the Wise Baptist Church Building Fund.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
