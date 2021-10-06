Annie Elizabeth Frazier Burton, 100, arrived at her heavenly home on Sept. 21. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband on their wedding anniversary, Oct. 9. Graveside services are at 3 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church.
Annie was born July 2, 1921, in Warren County, the daughter of Charlie and Mattie (Weaver) Frazier. Annie attended Warren County public schools and graduated from John Graham High School.
She married Clarence Burton in 1939, and they raised five children. She was an active member at Riverside Baptist Church and, later, West Hampton Baptist Church, Hampton, Va. Annie was an avid reader and studied her Bible faithfully. She taught Sunday school for over 40 years and sang in the church choir.
She enjoyed gardening, canning and freezing much of the food grown in the family garden. She was deeply affectionate to all that knew her, and her grandchildren fondly referred to her as “Mama Annie.” Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Burton; brother, Thomas Frazier; son, C. Charles Burton; daughter, Mary Louise Burton Gayle; grandson, Michael Gayle; and sons-in-law, William Gayle and Lanny Midkiff. She is survived by her son, John F. Burton (Jean); daughters Lynda Burton Midkiff and Betty Burton Gary (Rocky); daughter-in-law, Linda H. Burton; nine grandchildren, Lee, Steven, Jennifer, Brian, Charles (Chuck), Amy, Rebecca(Bex), Jason and Kristen; and 14 great-grandchildren Julianna, Savannah, Danielle, Madison, Emma, Jarred, Caitlyn, Brooke, Beau, Abigail, William, Brody, Paige and Jack.
Annie recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Churchland House and a birthday party with her loving family in Newport News. She received hundreds of cards from across the United States.
Special appreciation and thanks to Commonwealth Senior Living Churchland House Staff and Management, and Heartland Hospice Care providers in Portsmouth, Va., for their tremendous loving support and concern for Annie during her time in their care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion UMC, 462 Oine Road, Norlina, NC 27563.
