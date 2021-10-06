Robert Franklin Stansbury, 85, of Littleton, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Rev. Stansbury was born on Feb. 23, 1936, in Littleton. He was the son of the late John Bill Stansbury and Susie Harper Stansbury.
Rev. Stansbury is survived by his wife, Janie Walker Stansbury; his two daughters, Sue Ellen Harris of Littleton and her late husband Jimmy Harris, and Renee Mizelle and her husband Don Mizelle of Littleton; four grandsons, Jamie Harris and his wife Jeanna of Youngsville, Franky Harris and his wife Lane of Raleigh, and Ryan and Rylee Mizelle of Littleton; and two great-grandsons, Noah Harris and Graham Harris of Raleigh.
Franklin was an avid deer hunter. He founded and was a member of the Enterprise Hunting Club. Franklin loved hunting, but enjoyed fellowshipping with the hunters most of all. Franklin enjoyed socializing and fellowshipping with friends, family and church members. He loved for people to come to the barn and talk. Franklin was a loving and dedicated husband as well as a proud father and grandfather. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible, especially at the grandsons’ sporting events.
Franklin was a gifted athlete and sports enthusiast. He played football, basketball, baseball, and softball. Franklin even played semi-pro baseball after high school. If you visited Franklin at home, there was always a ballgame playing on the television.
Rev. Stansbury was an ordained minister for almost 50 years. He was ordained into the ministry at Enterprise Baptist Church in 1972, where before he was ordained, served as Sunday school director, Sunday school teache, and deacon. Franklin started Enterprise Baptist Church’s Lakeside Sunday school that has continued until the present at Lake Gaston.
Rev. Stansbury’s first pastorate was at Elam Baptist Church in Gumberry, and Bethel Baptist Church in Pleasant Hill, where he preached at each church every other Sunday. Rev. Stansbury moved to Askewville, where he was pastor of Askewville Baptist Church for over five years. Rev. Stansbury then became pastor of Wilroy Baptist Church in Suffolk, Va. Rev. Stansbury was also pastor of Winton Baptist Church in Winton for five years. Quankie Baptist Church in Roanoke Rapids was Rev. Stansbury’s last full-time pastorate before his retirement in 1998.
During retirement, Rev. Stansbury served as interim pastor for Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Jackson, North Carolina and Inez Baptist Church in Inez. Rev. Stansbury became the full-time pastor of Inez Baptist Church, where he retired for a second time in January 2021. Rev. Stansbury loved serving God in this capacity and had fond memories of each church and the work God accomplished.
The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, in the Fellowship Hall at Enterprise Baptist Church in Littleton.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. the same day, Sunday, Oct. 10, at Enterprise Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Cummings and Rev. Chris Snead officiating. There will be a Graveside Service at the cemetery at Enterprise Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to the Warren County Rescue Squad, Post Office Box 448 Littleton, North Carolina 27850, or the Littleton Academy Franklin Stansbury Scholarship Memorial Fund, 569 Enterprise Road, Littleton, NC 27850.
Blaylock Funeral Home is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
