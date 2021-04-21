Mrs. Margaret Durham Davenport, 79, departed this life on Sunday, April 11, at her residence in Norlina. A Homegoing Service was conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by Elder Bobbie Williams.
Margaret was born on Nov. 14, 1941, in Warren County to the late Arthur and Annie Belle Johnson-Durham.
She attended Warren County Training School in Wise and later attended an all-girls school in the state of New York. Margaret worked in New York for several years as a domestic worker.
Upon moving back to Warren County, Margaret became a devoted member of her home church, Union Chapel Holiness Church of Ridgeway. She served as a missionary there until her death.
Margaret, who will be missed dearly, was a very kindhearted, generous and praying mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Davenport; three brothers, John Henry Durham, Willie Durham and Herman Durham.
Margaret leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy of love: five children, Aaron Davenport of the home, Bernadette Johnson (Don) of Warrenton, Joy Judkins of Raleigh, Rodney Davenport (Felicia) of Morristown, N.J., and Derrick Davenport (Alicia) of Randolph, N.J.; nine grandchildren, Terrell Davenport of Houston, Texas, Robin Davenport (Tempest) of Greensboro, DonMonique Thompson (Matthew) of Houston, Texas, Brianna Judkins of Raleigh, Brittany Davenport of Parsippany, N.J., Keyanna Davenport, Nekema Wilfong (James) and Ashley Riley, all of Randolph, N.J., and Leeshaqun Bryant of Easton, Pa.; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Ronald Durham of Queens, N.Y.; two special sisters-in-law, Mary Durham of Norlina and Eula Cobb of New Orleans, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
