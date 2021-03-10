Preston J. Ephraim entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The wake was on Monday, March 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at RN Horton Co. Morticians Inc. in Washington, DC. A private service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, at Ebenezer A.M.E.
Burial services will be held at the Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Henderson. The viewing will be at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12. Arrangements are by Davis-Royster Funeral Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.