Grace Ganus Clayton, 83, of Warrenton, died on Sunday, Feb. 20, at her son’s home in Norlina. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) in the chapel of Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton with burial to follow in Warren Plains Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Clayton was a native of Augusta, Ga. Grace was a well-known and loved caregiver to people who needed help.
She is survived by her husband, Murray L. Clayton; her sons, Robert W. Clayton, James O. “Ovid” Clayton and Russell VanBuren; her grandchildren, Justin R. Clayton (Nikki), Kayla R. Clayton, Logan T. Clayton (Patricia), Landon A. Clayton, Shannan Penroe and Dedra Penroe; and her great-grandchildren, Hunter Williamson, Aiden Williamson, Alicia Williamson, Abigail Williamson, Caroline Blackwell and Justin Ryan Clayton, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Gary Paynter, Fred Powell, Justin Clayton, Logan Clayton, Lee Heisler and Blue Vaughan.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
