Janet Candies Baynes, 57, entered into the kingdom of Heaven on Tuesday, June 29. Funeral services were conducted at noon on Saturday, July 10, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton by the Rev. Maggie Stinnett.
Janet was born June 20, 1964, in Warren County to the late Henry Epps and Ernestine Baskerville Ball.
Janet joined Chapel Hill Baptist church at an early age and received her education in the Warren County public school system, She was employed with Allstate Insurance Company for almost 30 years.
Janet was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, cousin and friend. She enjoyed listening to the spiritual word through song every Sunday. She got that from her aunt Mary “Bee” Hargrove.
In addition to her father, Janet was preceded in death by her stepfather, Willie Lee Ball; father-in-law, Troy Baynes, Sr.; mother-in-law, Jessie Baynes; brother-in-law, Troy “Peter” Baynes, Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Jacuqline Baynes and Joyce Baines.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband of 35 years, Aaron Darnell Baynes of the home; one daughter, Chandra Baynes of Durham; her mother, Ernestine Baskerville Ball of Oine; five sisters, Rosa Ball Williams of Oine, Lena Epps-Price, Serena Epps, Luclle Epps and Mary Epps, all of Durham; three brothers, Nathaniel Epps and Henry Epps, Jr., both of Durham, and Kelvis Epps of Stem; three sisters-in-law, Jerolyn Young (James) of Seneca, S.C., Renee Riley-Baynes of Simpsonville, S.C., and Deidre Moye (Donovan) of Georgia; six nephews, troy “Pete Pete” Baynes III (Mercedes) of Upper Marlboro, Md., Kori Baynes of Georgia, Rosheem and Romante Bryant of Oine, Steven and Lamar Joyner of Georgia; three great-nephews, Tyler and Logan Baynes, and Romante “RJ” Bryant, Jr.; five nieces, Aljoyus Eccles (Antonio), Latrina Antley (Doug), Angel Baines, Lakeisha and Arteeca Eccles of North Carolina; and a host of whom she loved like her brothers and sisters, and friends.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
