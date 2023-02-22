The Rev. Dr. Arthur Abraham Brown, 95, of Vicksboro Road passed away on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Greensboro.
He was born in Warren County to the late Grover Cleveland Brown and Mattie Garnes Brown. Rev. Brown graduated from Hawkins High School in Warrenton, received his bachelors degree in Theology from Shaw University in Raleigh and his doctorate from American Theology Seminary in Milledgeville, Ga.
In 1968, he married the late Celeste C. Brown of Caswell County and leaves behind his children, Alison Brown-Floyd, Patrick Brown, and Carla Hargrove; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Rev. Brown started his career in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1962 as a veterinarian assistant for Dr. Kessler Veterinary Hospital. He returned to North Carolina in 1971 and became an Ordained Minister and Row Crop Farmer up until his retirement in 2002.
Rev. Brown pastored Nutbush Baptist Church in Henderson, Davis Chapel in Henderson, Manson Baptist Church in Norlina Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Clarksville Va., St. John Baptist Church in Middleburg (for 33 years) and North View Baptist Church in South Hill, Va. (for 30 years). He was pastoring St. John Baptist Church and North View Baptist Church at the time of his retirement in 2002.
A service will be held at 1p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Mitchell Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Union Grove Baptist Church. The repast will be at the Mitchell Baptist Church fellowship hall following the burial. Public viewing will be from noon-5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at Davis-Royster Funeral Service, Inc. in Henderson.
