Ms. Lurina Collins, 88, was called home to rest on Wednesday, March 17. Graveside services were conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, at Whites Gove Christian Church Cemetery in Norlina. The Rev. Kathard Marks officiated, and Stanley Collins delivered the eulogy.
Lurina was born March 28, 1932 in Warren County to the late William David Collins, Sr. and Mattie Johnson Collins.
She accepted Christ at a young age while attending Union Chapel Holiness Church with family in Ridgeway. She graduated from Warren County Training School in 1941.
After moving to New York, she found her true calling as a healthcare provider. Lurina was employed by North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y. from 1954-1997. After 43 years of dedicated service, she retired and returned to her family home place in Norlina.
While living in New York, Lurina was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Manhasset, where served on the women’s missionary committee. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, hairdressing and traveling back south to visit her family and friends.
After returning to Norlina, Lurina joined Whites Grove Christian Church. She loved being outside working in her yard and in the garden.
Lurina later moved to Franklin Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Louisburg. She loved to share stories about her favorite memories growing up, playing with her siblings, traveling and all the wonderful people she met along the way.
Lurina was preceded in death by her sister, Emma Collins; brothers, Jimmy Collins and Alfred Otis Collins; and nephew, William David Collins III.
She is survived by a brother, William David Collins, Jr. (Mary) of Norlina; sister-in-law, Alice Wortham Collins; nieces, Alice Marie Collins, Paricia Elaine Collins and Carrie Collins Jacobs (Keith); nephews, Stanley Collins (Eve) and Clinton Collins (Tonya); grand-niece, Myra Collins; grand-nephews, Marcus and Myles Collins; niece-in-law, Emma Collins; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends in New York and North Carolina.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
