Thell Jefferson “Pookie” Bullock, 73, departed this life on Thursday, Oct. 8, at the New York Congregational Nursing Facility in Brooklyn, N.Y. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. at Jerusalem United Church of Christ in Boydton, Va. The Rev. Otha Wimbush officiated.
Mr. Bullock was born Feb. 14, 1947, to the late John and Rosa Lee Bullock in Manson.
He received his education in the public schools of Warren County and graduated in 1965 from North Warren High School. After high school, Thell moved to Brooklyn, N.Y.
Thell married the former Charlena Dukes in 1984. They were blessed with one son, Henry.
Thell was employed at Unitex Laundry and Textile for 47 years, until retirement in 2012. He was a model employee and was well respected at his job, receiving several awards for various achievements.
He leaves to mourn: his son, Henry Dukes of Bishopville, S.C.; five sisters, Gloria Campbell of Brooklyn, N.Y., Jeanette Bullock of Staten Island, N.Y., Gladys Harris and Vernita Williamson, both of Manson, and Alfreda Bullock of Boydton, Va.; three brothers, Milton Bullock of Brooklyn, N.Y., Albert Bullock of Norlina and John Bullock of Manson; one brother-in-law, Walter Burchette of Norlina; four sisters-in-law, Lillie Bullock and Christine Henderson, both of Manson, Angie Bullock of Chapel Hill and Janet Bullock of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a dedicated niece who aided him throughout his illness, Ashanti Campbell; along with a circle of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Evelyn Bullock, Virginia Burchette, Katherine Bullock, Flora Bullock and Jaqueline Bullock; and two brothers, James Bullock and Elmer Bullock.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
