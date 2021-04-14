Kevin Troy Echols, 56, was called to eternal rest on Sunday, March 21, at his home in Cary. A Memorial Celebration of Life was conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Manson by the Rev. Dr. Richard M. Henderson.
Kevin was born July 28, 1964 in Baltimore, Md., to Otis Echols and Evelyn Henderson Echols.
At an early age, he confessed Christ as his personal savior and was Baptist at Holy Family Church.
Kevin received his education in the Archdiocese of Baltimore Catholic school system and graduated from Loyal High School in Towson, Md. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Tuskegee University in 1988, and a Master of Science degree in Computer Engineering from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University in Greensboro.
He spent his career as a software engineer, spanning numerous employers in the Triangle area, such as Nortel, MCI, Syngenta, Glaxo-Smith Kline, All Scripts and Lexis-Nexis.
Kevin loved to cook, run marathons, travel, technology and trying new things, such as sky diving and different cuisines.
He was preceded in death by his father, Otis Echols.
Kevin is survived by two daughters, Cayla Echols of Upper Marlboro, Md. And Taler Echols of Paris, France; his mother, Evelyn Henderson Echols of Littleton; one brother, Carl Echols of Reistertown, Md.; one nephew, Trevor Echols of Hampstead, Md.; two nieces, Breana Echols of Washington, D.C. and Lynnae Echols of Burlington; three aunts, Pattie J. Echols Webb of Atlanta, Ga., Irene Towns of Bowie, Md., and Regina Ryan of Upper Marlboro, Md.; three uncles, Benjamin Henderson of Severn, Md., Barrington Henderson and William Henderson (Zona), all of Warenton; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.