Deaconess Gladys B. “Skip” Stevenson, 62, departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Granville Medial Center in Oxford. Eulogistic services were conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services Chapel in Warrenton by the Rev. Maggie Stinnett.
Gladys was born Nov. 30, 1958, in Warren County, to the late William and Laura Branch. The family attended Chapel Hill Baptist Church, and at an early age, Gladys was baptized.
Gladys attended the Warren County school system and graduated from Norlina High School, Class of 1977. She also attained training in other programs.
Gladys married Thomas K. Stevenson, and their strong, loving bond lasted almost 41 years. They were blessed with five loving children, Rhaundel, Thomas Jr., Danielle, Dante’ and Montoya.
During their four decades, the family traveled and lived in several different places including Germany and Kansas, while Thomas served in the US Army.
After returning to Warren County, Gladys was active at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, serving as Deaconess, Vice President of the Missionary Committee, Youth Choir advisor, President of the Youth Ministry, member of the kitchen committee, and director of the Hospitality Committee.
She worked alongside her husband as the Patient Coordinator for Alliance Imaging.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three precious grandchildren and one brother, Donnie.
Gladys leaves to treasure her memories: her devoted husband, Thomas Stevenson of the home; five children, Rhaundel, Thomas Jr. (Jessica), Danielle, Dante’ and Montoya; five grandchildren, Omani, Tiana, Ariana, Titiana and Trenton; three brothers, William “Bobby” Branch (Jean), Johnnie Branch (Cheryl) and Leon Branch (Annie); one sister in-law, Catherine Stevenson; one brother in law, Henry Stevenson; two godmothers, Elizabeth Johnson and Edith Montague; four godchildren, Angelo Brown (Sade), Sam Williams (Natasha), Elder Shondra Jordan, Terrence Foster (Shamekia) ; several that were near and dear to her heart: Greg Banks (Karen), Terry Scott (Arvella), Brenda Branch-Wright and Judy Bullock, Chanel, Kyriek, Samaya, Aadyn; and other relatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.