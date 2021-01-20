Jeannette Hargrove Bullock, 73, departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 7, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. Graveside services were conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at Oak Level United Church of Christ Cemetery in Manson by the Rev. Mark Hargrove, pastor of Mt. Zion Christian Church in Henderson.
Mrs. Bullock was born Feb. 9, 1947, to the late Richard and Thelma Hargrove in Warren County.
She was educated in the Warren County public school system. At an early age, she was baptized and accepted the Lord as her personal Savior. Mrs. Bullock worked for many years in food service. She enjoyed cooking and feeding all those whom she encountered. She would give anyone her last.
She married Clemon “Joe” Bullock. Mrs. Bullock joined Mt. Zion Christian Church in Henderson in 1999.
In addition to her parents, Jeannette was preceded in death by her husband, Clemon “Joe” Bullock; one granddaughter, Rhonda R. Bullock; six sisters, Helen M. Hargrove, Sallie Jones, Ida Downey, Mary E. Seward, Lillie M. Hargrove and Hattie Hargrove; and four brothers, Alvin Wayne, Calvin, Allen and Thurman Hargrove.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Morgan of Wise and Clementine Hedgepeth (Lewis) of Arcola; four grandchildren, Sha’Ron Bullock of Ridgeway, Shermain Williams (Quanna) of Zebulon, Clemecca Bullock of Henderson and Christopher Hargrove of Wise; 15 great-grandchildren, Yasmine, Yiana, Ashyia, Yariah, Kaiden, Au’Nia, Christin, Heaven, Autumn, Journee, Kennedy, Caleb, Peyton, Camari and Caiden; two sisters, Rosa Hargrove of Norlina and Barbara Henderson of Manson; six brothers, Richard Hargrove of Norlina, Willie Hargrove of Manson, James Hargrove of Henderson, Bobby Hargrove of Wise, John Hargrove of Alexandria, Va., and Charles Hargrove of Warrenton; three aunts; one uncle; 10 sisters in-law; five brothers in-law; a special close and dear friend, Jason Shenise; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
