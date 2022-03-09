William Earl “Bill” Buzzell, 85 of Henrico, passed away on Monday, March 9. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 12, at 1 p.m. at Antioch Christian Church with Minister Mark Wethington officiating.
Mr. Buzzell was born in Framingham, Mass., on May 19, 1936, to the late, Harold C. Buzzell and Lela Gertrude Jackson Buzzell, and was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard H. Buzzell.
“Bill” is survived by his wife of 37 years, Margaret K. Buzzell; his two sons, James E. Petrie (Lisa Daniel) of Raleigh and Jeffrey A. Petrie (Kris) of Bunn; his four daughters, Kimberley, Billie, Michelle and Lynn; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014; or Antioch Christian Church, PO Box 76, Henrico, North Carolina 27842.
Arrangements are by Askew Funeral & Cremation Services in Roanoke Rapids. Online condolences may be made to www.askewfs.com.
