Marinda Louise Thrower was born in Wise on May 10, 1943, to the late Gilford and Nora Davis Thrower. She entered eternity on Monday, Sept. 6, while at home.
“Rindy,” as she was known to family and very close friends, graduated from North Warren High School in June 1960 and later accepted a position in the school’s office. She frequently attended her class reunions and assisted in helping to establish a DC/MD chapter of the Alumni Association.
In March 1966, Marinda married Mack Linsey Davis, and they relocated to the District of Columbia. Together, they raised five children and two grandchildren. She retired from the Federal Government in September 2000 with 33+ years of service.
Marinda accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and faithfully attended Locust Grove Baptist Church in Wise. Although she joined other churches in the DC/MD area, Marinda continued to return “home” year after year to support the annual Homecoming events at Locust Grove.
Marinda truly loved God, and every conversation almost always turned into a sermonette. She was no-nonsense and would quickly tell you the truth, whether you asked or not. Her children often warned their friends… don’t ask if you are not prepared to hear what she had to say! She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as watching college and professional sports, including an on-again, off-again relationship with her beloved Washington Redskins (now the Washington Football Team).
She was well loved and leaves to cherish her memory, five children; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law; three sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, classmates, neighbors, former coworkers, church family and friends.
Marinda was preceded in death by both parents; siblings, Gilford “Sonny” Thrower, Jr., Alexander “Doug” Thrower, Mary “Sis” Johnson and Mildred “Smokey” Howard; husband, Mack; daughter, Asonya “Mita” Thrower; and granddaughter, Jocelyn Watts.
