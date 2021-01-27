On January 23rd, Willie Lee Norwood, Sr. of Arcola left behind his earthly life to enter his eternal heavenly home. Born on May 29, 1922, he was the son of the late Henry and Mattie Norwood. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife of seventy-six years, Mabel, who passed away just thirty days earlier; his brother, Ouincy Norwood, and sister, Mary Lee Southall.
He is survived by his daughter Peggy Pegram (Emmanuel), son Willie Norwood, Jr. (Marilyn), daughters Linda Dement and Kittie Norwood, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
As a young man, Willie was employed by Boyd-Boyce Ford Motor Company in Warrenton. In 1945 he started what became a successful logging business, with his son joining the business in 1969. Willie retired in 1984.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially gardening, frequently sharing his bountiful harvest with family and friends. He worked tirelessly while maintaining a beautiful yard. As a lifelong NASCAR fan, he enjoyed attending the Daytona 500.
Having great faith, Willie was a member of Inez Baptist Church for many years. He served as deacon, Sunday school director and on the pulpit and building committees. Recognizing a need for a fellowship hall at the church, he helped with the planning and building. Being in the logging business, Willie cut the wood that was used for the hall. He was also a volunteer with the Arcola Fire Department.
Willie set the example of what a good husband, father and friend should be. He worked so hard for his family, making sure they had everything they needed. His friends respected him as a trustworthy man. His integrity was without question.
Life will not look the same without him. Instead, we will try to focus on how lucky we were to have him in our lives. Goodbye, Dad, until we meet again. Mom has been waiting for you.
The Rev. Franklin Stansbury will conduct funeral services at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Inez Baptist Church, 1967 Parktown Road, Warrenton, NC 27589 or Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2129 NC HWY 43, Warrenton, NC 27589.
Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.