Mary Ida Andrews Hargrove, 94, departed this life on Monday, May 16, at Warren Hills Nursing Center. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Sunday, May 22, at 1 p.m. at the Russell Union Church in Norlina. The Rev. Daniel King, Pastor, officiated, and Bishop Cranford Davis, Elder Mary Henderson, the Rev. Melvin Rainey, the Rev. Dorothy Shelton and the Rev. Carson Jones, Jr., assisted. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Hargrove was born Jan. 23, 1928, in Warren County to Emmanuel Andrews and Mary Susie Valentine Andrews. She accepted Christ as her personal savior and joined the Burchette Chapel Christian Church.
Mary Ida was educated in the public schools of Warren County. Later she received her nursing certificate. She was a dedicated farmer, Head Start Car Driver, Housekeeper at Warren General Hospital and a home care nurse until retiring.
As a young adult, she was united in marriage to Albert Hargrove, and they were blessed with three sons. After marriage, she joined the Russell Union Church where she served faithfully until her health began to decline.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Annie Hall, Emmanuel Andrews, Jr., Merlin Andrews, Joanna Carroll, Mildred Jones, Luevennia Fitts, James Andrews, Henry Andrews and Lizzie Williams.
She is survived by three sons, James Hargrove (Shirley) of Warrenton, Albert Hargrove (Salina) and Merlin Hargrove (Jean), both of Richmond, Va.; four grandchildren, Charles Talley, Devon Hargrove, Tammy Hargrove and Ebony Hargrove; seven great-grandchildren; a god daughter, the Rev. Shirley Hicks of Warrenton; one brother-in-law, George Jones of Norlina; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Nieces served as floral bearers, and nephews served as pallbearers.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
