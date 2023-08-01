Mary Vaughan Collins was born on July 12, 1937, Ridgeway, NC to proud parents of the late Morris James Vaughan and Carrie Russell Vaughan of Ridgeway, NC. On July 27, God called Mary to her Heavenly home.
Mary received her education at John R. Hawkins High School, Warrenton, NC and graduated in 1955.
At a young age, Mary came to know Christ while attending Ridgeway Baptist church and later joining Whites Grove Christian Church at 15 years old. She was an active member of Whites Grove serving on various committees in the church; always looking for an opportunity to give her time serving the Lord.
She remained in the community and met the love of her life, William Collins, Jr. Together they formed a family. They reared four beautiful children, William III, Clinton, Carrie, and Stanley. She often said, “I have everything I need because I have my family”.
Mary enjoyed sewing and worked most of her career in the garment industry. She worked the majority of the time at Carolina Sportswear in Warrenton NC; as a seamstress and at Royal Home Fashion in Henderson NC; as a garment inspector. After 35 years, she decided to retire and spend more time at home enjoying her home life. Even though her health had declined, her spirit and energy was as high as ever. She lived a simple life, but priceless in her eyes.
Mary enjoyed caring for her family and being a caregiver to her mother. Her favorite passions were cooking, sewing and watching her favorite daytime soap, Young & Restless. Her life was simple, but rich with a loving and caring heart. She lived a Christian life, serving with a humbling spirit.
Mary was one of eleven siblings. Preceding her in death was her son, William D. Collins, III; eight brothers, Morris Vaughan, Flavious Vaughan, Paul Vaughan, Robert Lee Vaughan, John Vaughan, Leonard Vaughan, Frank Vaughan and James Vaughan; one sister, Lula Vaughan.
She leaves to cherish precious memories; her loving husband, William D. Collins, Jr. of Norlina, NC; one daughter, Carrie Jacobs (Keith) of Wake Forest, NC; two sons Clinton Collins (Tonya) of Rolesville, NC, Stanley Collins (Ebere) of Wake Forest, NC.; one sister, Eliza Sanders of Elliott City, MD; one daughter-in-law, Emma Collins of Wilson, NC; one sister-in-law, Martha Vaughan of Silver Spring, MD; one granddaughter, Myra; two grandsons Marcus and Myles; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, August 5, 2pm at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services. Burial will follow in the Whites Grove Christian Church Cemetery in Norlina, North Carolina.
She may be viewed on Friday, August 4 from 1pm until 6pm at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.