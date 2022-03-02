Mary Fleming Davis, 87, of Inez, died on Saturday, Feb. 26, at her home. The Rev. Doug Getting conducted funeral services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery.
Mary was a Warren County native born to the late Jasper Lewis and Billie Lancaster Fleming. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, George William Davis, Jr.; her son, George William Davis III; and a brother, Franklin Lewis Fleming.
Mrs. Davis was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church. She attended Duke University, where she received her certificate in X-Ray Technology and then worked at Warren General Hospital until her retirement.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her daughters, Susan Davis Riggan (Glenn) of Macon and Virginia Davis Kirby (Greg) of Henderson; her brother, George Alvin Fleming (Linda) of Warrenton; sister-in-law, Judy Fleming of Warrenton; her grandchildren, William Shaw Riggan, Laura Riggan Harris, Ryan Glenn Riggan, Sterling Kirby Cava and Hunter Curtis Kirby; three great-grandchildren, James Logan Harris, Avery Bunting Harris and McKinley Maeve Riggan; and great-grandson “Cava” arriving soon.
Active pallbearers will be Hunter C. Kirby, Ryan Riggan, Billy Riggan, Greg Alston, Eddie Strickland, Carson Harmon and Logan Harris. Honorary pallbearers will be Finley Read, Mick Harris, Leon Williams, James Williams and Tom McSwain.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Shady Grove UMC, c/o Melissa Williams, 2655 NC Hwy 58, Warrenton, NC 27589.
The family wishes to than the caregivers that lovingly took care of Mrs. Davis.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
