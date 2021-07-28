Barry Lee Nichol, 78, of Lake Gaston/Macon, died on Saturday, July 24, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham. He was a native of Greene County, Pa., born to the late Elmer and Lois Miles Nichol. Mr. Nichol was also preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Lemley Nichol.
Mr. Nichol retired from the Lipton Tea Company after 25 years of employment. After his retirement, he and his wife built their dream home on Lake Gaston and made many good memories here. He was an avid boater and water sport enthusiast that taught many family members how to swim and ski. Barry was devoted to his family. He loved and cared deeply for his immediate and extended family.
A family memorial will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his children, Richard Nichol (Ann-Linette) of Delaware, Ohio, Bernadette N. Gorman (William Harold) of Dublin, Ohio, and Lois Kimberly Jones (Bart) of Mansfield, Ohio; his grandchildren, Erin, Kate, Ethan, Olivia, Cheyenne, Nicole, Shannon, Danielle and Courtney; and his great-grandchildren, Grayson, Julian, Max, Frankie, Addison and two not yet born, but on the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the Churchill-Five Forks Fire Department, 1168 Churchill Rd., Macon, NC 27551.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
