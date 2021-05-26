Betty Lou Jones Moss, 83, departed this life on Friday, May 14. Eulogistic services were conducted at noon on Thursday, May 20, at Snow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton by the Rev. King Perry, Jr., pastor, and the Rev. Mary J. Hargrove, eulogist.
Betty Lou was born Nov. 16, 1937, the second of five children of the late Alexander Christmas and Rebecca Burnett Christmas. She received her formal education in the Warren County public school system and attended John R. Hawkins High School in Warrenton, where she graduated in 1955.
At a young age, Betty Lou confessed Christ as her personal Savior and joined Greenwood Baptist Church. She later moved her membership to United Solid Rock Faith Ministries.
Betty Lou worked as a home health aide for many years until she retired.
In addition to her parents, Betty Lou was preceded in death by two children, Connie Ruth Jones and Patricia Rose Bullock; one sister, Ethel Mae Talley; and one brother, Eddie (June) Christmas.
Betty Lou leaves not to mourn, but to cherish her precious memories: her loving husband, James Moss of the home; three loving daughters, Lina Harris (Larry) of Henderson, Barbara Miles (John) of Roanoke Rapids and Betty Jones (Gary) of Glen Burnie, Md.; a cousin she raised like a daughter, Toney Burnett of Warrenton; one son in-law, Dennis Miles of Skippers, Va.; one granddaughter she raised as her own, Donnie Jones, of Durham; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother, Willie Christmas (Barbara) of Garner; one sister, Virginia Perry of East Orange, N.J.; a very special aunt who raised her as a daughter, Ruth Burnett, and an uncle, Joseph Burnett (Jackie) of Warrenton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom she loved dearly.
Pallbearers were grandsons, cousins and friends. Floral bearers were granddaughters, cousins and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
