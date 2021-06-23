Vernon Robert West passed away on Tuesday, June 8, at his home in Atlanta, Ga.
Vernon was the youngest son of the late Henry Stuard West and Helen Etheridge West. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Danny Stuart West, Henry Hunter West and Allen Parker West. Vernon is survived by nephews, Jeffrey West, Reggie West, Justin West and Johnathan West; niece, Pam Beaver; sisters-in-law, Dawn West and Deb West; great-nephews Jason West and Caleb Beaver; and great-nieces, Rebekah Beaver, Samantha West, Tillie West and Maisy West. He is also survived by many friends, including special friends Lisa Bobbitt and Richard Hummel, Lydia Gerzel, Jack Scruggs, William Durham, Jim Hall, Kenny Bradburn, Brian McIntosh, Becky and Steve Johnson, and Debbie and Bill Hill.
Vernon’s love was being on the water, traveling, and spending time with his friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Vernon’s beloved summer camp, Camp Willow Run in Littleton.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Littleton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
