Massenburg Kearney, 91, gained his wings and joined the Heavenly Choir on Wednesday, April 14, at his residence. Funeral services were conducted at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. The Rev. Carson F. Jones, Jr., pastor of Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church, officiated, and the Rev. Lawrence R. Williams of First Baptist Church of Norlina was the eulogist. Burial followed in Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Massenburg, the son of the late Joseph and Ethel Kearney, was born Aug. 19, 1929, in Warren County. He began his Christian journey at an early age, when he was baptized and became a member of Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church.
Massenburg served on the Ushers’ Ministry, as chairperson of the Trustee Ministry, Sunday school teacher, member of the Cemetery Ministry and Garden Ministry, by cutting grass and serving wherever he was needed.
He was a member of the Male Chorus, Sanctuary Choir and Gospel Choir. He loves to sing the songs of Zion and was known for his rendition of “It’s in Jesus” and many more. Massenburg was the patriarch of his church and community.
In 1953, he married the former Bettye Boyd.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by numerous family members and friends.
Massenburg leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 67 years, Bettye Kearney of the home; his son, Richard (Valerie) of Middleburg; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Goodman of Portsmouth, Va., and Lillian Meade of Hampton, Va.; one brother-in-law, James Boyd (Laura) of Winston-Salem; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
