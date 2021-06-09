Brenda Marie Smith, 68, transitioned on Sunday, May 30, at Duke University Hospital in Durham. A private service will be conducted on Saturday, June 12, at 1 p.m.
Brenda was born on July 26, 1952, in Warren County to the late Thomas and Ellen Bullock. As the youngest daughter of 11 children, Brenda described herself as a shy child who was curious about people and the world. She began working at a young age driving school buses for elementary school students and enjoyed the laughter and company of the children. After graduating from high school, she moved to Philadelphia, Pa., where she met the love of her life, Lloyd Smith, and raised their beloved son, Larry Smith.
Brenda excelled in various roles within the federal government and retired as an investigator for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. After the passing of her husband, Lloyd, Brenda moved back to Manson, where she enjoyed reconnecting with family and friends. She loved traveling, laughing, playing Bingo and cards, and connecting with people from all walks of life. Brenda courageously spoke of her faith in Jesus Christ and expressed confidence that God’s will would be done.
Brenda’s warm and loving presence will be missed by many. Her siblings Frank, Bessie Mae, Elizabeth, Butch, Chuck and Allen predeceased her. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Larry; grandson, Denzel; siblings, Joe (Shirley), Jannie, Geraldine (Duke) and Robert Lee (Patricia); and an abundance of other family members and friends.
There will be a public viewing on Friday June 11, at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton from 4-7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralservicesinc.com.
