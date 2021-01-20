Bobby Lee Martin, 67, of Oine, died on Friday, Jan. 8. The Rev. Richard Booker and Cathy Hayes will conduct funeral services at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, at Zion United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2-3 p.m.
Mr. Martin was a Warren County native born to Willie D. “Bill” and Virginia Eggleston Martin.
He recently retired from the NC Department of Transportation and was a member of Zion United Methodist Church. Bobby loved horses, cows and working the farm, especially when he was on his tractor. He was also known to make the best homemade biscuits!
Pallbearers will be Gene Richardson, Glen Norwood, Weldon Rooker, Hal Paschall, Jr., Robby Harmon, Frankie Stegall, Nicholas Williams and Anthony Martin. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Meador, Howard Stegall and John Howard Falcon.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by Rebecca Martin; his daughter, Sierra Ross; his siblings, Wayne Martin, Faye M. Gill and husband, Gary, Michael Martin and wife, Lynn, Vickie Martin, Randy Martin and wife, Donna, and Lisa M. Brannock; his grandson, Jax Paynter; nine nephews and two nieces; and his special niece, Ashley M. Currin and husband, Will, and special nephew, Trey Martin, who were like his children.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
