Elder Lorrie Foster Crawley, 58, died on Saturday, Feb. 13, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham. A Celebration was Life was conducted Sunday, Feb. 21 at Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Oxford by Elder Allen F. Brown, officiating, and Pastor Joann Allen, eulogist. Burial followed in Jordan Chapel Baptist Church in Franklin County.
Lorrie was born April 22, 1962, to Roy Foster, Jr. and Virginia Louise Judkins Foster.
She attended Louisburg College, one of the first African Americans to sing in the choir. Lorrie graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Child Development/Family Relations from North Carolina Central University. In 1987, she married Robert Crawley, Sr.
She and her siblings established the Micah Group/New Beginnings Childcare, where Lorrie served as director for more than 15 years. Lorrie, her sisters and cousins established Events 2 Plan Company.
She was active with Divine Habitation Ministries and traveled with the North Carolina Community Choir, charting on Billboard Recordings, appearing on BET and TCT, and working with Malaco Records, Work in Progress and Acts 2.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Crawley, Sr.; two sons, Robert “Tony” Crawley, Jr. and Kaylom Crawley; a godson, Isaac Foster; two grandchildren, Kaylen and Kennedy; her stepmother, Ann S. Foster; her stepfather, George Hawkins; six sisters, Whilemina Judkins, Karen Wright (Robert), NeTasha Foster, Brendetta Clark, Quanetta Clark and Destany Hawkins; five brothers, Apostle Previs Foster, Ron Judkins (Shena), Brian Foser (Ondray), Sean Hargrove and Dylan Hawkins; one stepsister, Phyllis Hawkins; two stepbrothers, George Hawkins, Jr. and James Hawkins; one sister-in-law, Jean Davis (John); three brothers-in-law, George Crawley (Evelyn), William Crawley (Rhonda) and Benjamin Crawley (Faye); three aunts, Maggie Wilson, Margaret Foster of Warrenton and Ida Judkins; three uncles, Pastor Douglas Judkins (Patricia), Willis Judkins and McDonald Milon (Lucy); special cousins like sisters, Tonya Reed, Helen Henderson and Annie Townes; childhood friends, Cheryl Williams and Brenda Perry; and other relatives.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
