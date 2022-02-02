Little Miss Samiyah Grace Leonard of Cary her family with her love and captivating smile for 1 year, 7 months and 30 days. Even though she transitioned on Jan. 25 she will forever live in the hearts of the family.
Samiyah was born on May 27, 2020, to Brian Keith and LaTeisha Nicole Leonard. From the first few days in NICU, Samiyah proved to be resilient, tenacious and very expressive. She enjoyed time with her family, especially her Big Sissy, Olivia Grace; listening and dancing with Mommy to R&B music; watching Alabama football with Daddy…ROLL TIDE!; and attacking her seahorse mobile when her parents weren’t watching. She was full of joy that could brighten the darkest hours.
Samiyah’s life was not without troubles, but she lived fully despite her limitations. God truly blessed her little heart!
Samiyah is the granddaughter of County Commissioner Bertadean W. Baker of Warrenton and the Rev. James P. Baker of Enfield.
