Dolores “Dolly” Lou Anderson, 72, of Warrenton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted today (Wednesday) at 11 a.m. at New Covenant Ministries Pentecostal Holiness Church by Pastor Jim Wells. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in Moultrie, Ga.
Dolly was born Feb. 17, 1948, in Wheeling, W.Va., to the late Richard and Betty Bates, adopted parents Donald and Eliza “Lou” Stackhouse. She married Odis C. Anderson on June 30, 1990, and they have celebrated 30 years together.
Dolly was the Owner of Dolly’s Gift Shoppe for 18 years, and worked as an Avon representative for over 30 years. She was a member of New Covenant Ministries Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Survivors include her husband, Odis Anderson; one daughter, Rhonda Rambo; one sister, Ronnie Bertram; two brothers, Stephen Stackhouse (Cindy) and Thomas Stackhouse; two brother-in-law, Jimmy Anderson (Debbie) and Ed Steele; three grandchildren, Melissa Spires (Jamie), Ronald C. Yost and Ben Latimer; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Dolores “Peach” Yost; three sisters, Mary Jo Haught, Sara Steele and Sharon Breiding; and one great-grandson, Cody Welch.
Due to COVD-19 concerns, those planning to attend the service are asked to wear a face covering and asked to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home of Henderson. Online condolences may be made at sossamonfuneralhome.com.
