Catherine Perkinson Hawks of Warrenton passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, weeks before her 96th birthday May 1. She was the child of the late Silas Perkinson and Nellie Bryan Mulchi.
Catherine lived her life to the fullest right to the end. Only four hours before she passed away, she had just returned from an outing with her daughter for ice cream at Buchanan’s Store. Just a week before, she spent hours with her son watching the ACC Tournament. Just a month before, she was all but camping out on the banks of the French Broad River at a rustic mountain inn while visiting her grandson, Mack. Catherine adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they adored Grandma.
Catherine played the piano by ear and sang in the church choir for over 60 years. She and her late husband, Ralph Hawks, moved to Wilson, where they raised their two children and Catherine sang in the First United Methodist Church Choir for over 30 years. Later when they retired to Warrenton, she sang in the choir at the Norlina United Methodist Church until she was nearly 90. In Wilson, they enjoyed playing bridge with friends and visiting the NC Coast. She was a great cook and frequently would have 10 or more for seated meals, especially for Sunday lunch.
Catherine was a graduate of Norlina High School, and for years an Accounts Manager for Amerigas Corporation. She took courses and training in the latest computer software up until the year she retired. She got her own personal computer at 83 and enjoyed playing bridge, emailing and doing business online the rest of her life. She never thought she was too old to try something new.
Catherine was past Vice Regent of Warren Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and past member of Preservation Warrenton. She was a member of Circle 3 at Norlina United Methodist Church and had served as president of Lou Midgette Sunday School Class. For years she attended Louisburg Concerts and played in her Canasta group until two months ago. Years back, she and Ralph loved spending time with Ralph’s brothers and wives, frequently going to Middleburg Steakhouse Saturday nights or taking spontaneous day trips. She enjoyed many trips to Duke football and Atlanta Braves games with her longtime friend in later life, Walter Newman. Catherine was greatly loved and will be remembered for her tremendous energy, kind nature and selflessness.
Catherine is survived by two children: Carol Halsey of Warrenton; Tony Hawks and wife Barbara of Lynchburg, Va.; five grandchildren: Franklin (Mack) Halsey, jr. of Asheville; Brad Hawks and wife Jessica of Kingsport, Tenn.; Heather Marks and husband Stephen of Lynchburg, Va.; Brandy Ensor and husband Jon of Fort Mill, S.C.; Britney Rowles and husband Michael of Lynchburg, Va; and seven great-grandchildren: Ethan, Katelyn, Zelie, Colton, Raleigh, Reagan and Merritt.
She is also predeceased by her brother, Marvin Perkinson.
A private service will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be sent to Norlina United Methodist Church, denoting Hawks Memorial, PO Box 356, Norlina, NC 27563. Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.