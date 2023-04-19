Andrew “Andy” Dorsey Roberson, 85, of Warrenton, died on Friday, April 14, at Maria Parham Health. The Rev. Danny Blasky, Anthony Hatchel and Earl Campbell conducted funeral services at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at the Warrenton Church of God with burial following in Warren Dale Cemetery in Norlina.
Mr. Roberson was a Vance County native born to the late Melvin and Lillie Smith Roberson. He was retired from the Maintenance Department with the NC Public School System and was a member of the Warrenton Church of God.
He is survived by his wife, Malinda Campbell Hatchel; his stepson, Anthony Hatchel; his siblings, James “Spooky” Roberson, Katie Estelle Roberson Jenkins, Vance Eugene Roberson, Harold Roberson and Steve Roberson; his grandchildren, Shannon Lewis, Matthew Hatchel, Ashley Wells, Victoria Hatchel, Chelsea Hatchel, Ethan Hatchel, Ryan Hatchel and Nathan Hatchel; and his eight great-grandchildren.
Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
