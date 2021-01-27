Jessie Lou Townes Richardson, 89, departed this life on Monday, Jan. 18, at her daughter’s home in Warrenton. A Celebration of Life was conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services Chapel in Warrenton by the Rev. Carrie W. Alexander, pastor of Jordan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton. Burial was in Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mrs. Richardson, daughter of the late Dell (Minnie) and Joseph Townes, Sr., was born Aug. 15, 1931 in Warrenton. She was education in the Warren County public school system and attended John R. Hawkins High School. At an early age, she joined Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Richardson was employed for many years as a cook at Kerr Lake Restaurant in Henderson (now Dabney Drive Restaurant) and remained there until she retired.
Jessie Lou married Early Richardson on June 13, 1949.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Frank Louis and Thomas Earl “Buddy”; three sisters, Polly Brown, Katie Kearney and Mary Branch; five brothers, Joseph Townes, Jr., James Louis Townes, Melvin Townes, Tac Townes and Lucious Townes.
Those left to cherish her memories are: her children, Della Jones of Warrenton, Earline Richardson of Durham, Jessie Davis of Warrenton, Percell Richardson (Bridget) of Henderson and Earlie Richardson of New York; 21 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Pattie Richardson and Perlina Richardson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Her grandchildren served as pallbearers and floral bearers.
