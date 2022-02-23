Audrey Hinton Tippett, 75, of Warrenton, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, at her home. Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, conducted by the Rev. Matthew Copple.
Born in Vance County, Mrs. Tippett was the daughter of the late Joseph Theodore Hinton and Allene Moore Hinton.
She was a Family Nurse Practitioner and also was the Owner and Operator of Benton Real Estate Company in Warrenton, and was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Henderson.
Surviving are her husband of 33 years, Robert Clifton “Bobby” Tippett; one son, C. Deane Honeycutt Jr.; two grandchildren, Joseph C. Honeycutt and Caroline H. Honeycutt; one sister, Gloria H. Chorey; one brother-in-law, William L. Chorey; one aunt, Dolly Hinton; and a brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Dee Tippett. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Al Tippett.
The family received friends at her home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 726 Henderson, NC 27536.
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.sossamonfuneralhome.com.
