Karutha “Ruth” Lynch, 82, of New York, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born in Halifax County on June 2, 1937, Ruth was the daughter of the late Martin Lynch and Rebecca Spruill Lynch. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Robert, Irene, Vernon and Spooner.
Ruth is survived by her three children, Belinda Richardson, Evone Payne and her husband, Ron, and Joe Richardson and his fiancé, Ann Dean; her seven grandchildren, Lamont Clemons, Jeremy Richardson, Brittney Richardson, Deante’ Richardson, Joel Richardson, Jasmine Dean and Sheka Dean; her 14 great-grandchildren; and her four siblings, Susie Britt, Roberta Lynch, Horace Lynch and Evelyn Houston.
A Celebration of Ruth’s Life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the Rev. Deral Hedgepeth officiating. Burial of cremains will follow the service at Pine Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 37571 NC Hwy. 561, Hollister. Visitation with the family will be from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is requesting the need for social distancing and wearing of masks due to health concerns faced around our nation at this time. If needed, the family will be providing masks and hand sanitizers.
Flowers are welcome and should be sent to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Arrangements are by Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Ave., Rocky Mount. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
