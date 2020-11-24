Elizabeth Hargrove Bullock, 89, departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 10. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton. Elder Mary Williams officiated, and burial followed in the Oak Level United Church of Christ Cemetery in Manson.
Elizabeth, the daughter of the late James Hargrove and Catherine Bullock Hargrove Terry, was born in Warren County on June 20, 1931. She was one of seven children, four of whom preceded her in death.
Elizabeth received her formal education within the public schools of Warren County, graduating from Warren County Training School in Wise. She was a lifelong member of Oak Level Christian Church (Oak Level UCC).
On Feb. 5, 1948, she maried Albert “Ike” Bullock, and to this loving union, a beautiful family was formed which included six children, Mary Elizabeth, Albert, Jr., Bernard, Williams, Kathryn Delores and Linda Ann.
Elizabeth worked many years beside her husband on the farm. After the death of her husband, she decided to work outside the home. She was employed at Glen Raven, Inc. in Norlina for over 10 years. Elizabeth was such a gifted gardener.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by: two sons, Bernard and William; and two daughters, Mary Elizabeth and Kathryn Delores.
She leaves to cherish her memory: a daughter, Linda Ann and a son, Albert, Jr.; 11 grandchildren, Corey Bullock, Shan Bullock, Nickcole D. Bullock, Roy Bullock, Steven Bullock, Marvin Bullock, Jason Crowell, William Hendricks, Ronnie Bullock, Ernestine Bullock and Bernard Bullock; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elder Mary Williams and Mildred Carter (Cyrus); three sisters-in-law, Irene Alston, Mollie Bullock and Millie Bullock; a host of nieces, nephews, loving family and friends.
