Marie Leete Jones King, 90, of Lake Gaston Estates in Macon, died Wednesday, March 15, in Durham. The Rev. Bill Riley conducted funeral services at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 20 at New Life Baptist Church with burial in the Wise Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. King was born in Warren County to the late Robert and Alice King Leete. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Robert G. Jones and Everette W. King; a brother, Robbie O. Leete; and a sister, Anne Leete Roseman.
Marie received her R.N. degree from Johnston-Willis Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 and her Family Nurse Practition Certificate in 1971 from University of Virginia Hospital Medical School. She helped build a rural health center in Arbonia, Va., the Central Virginia Community Health Center, serving three counties. Marie dedicated a lifetime of 48 years in the medical field before retiring at age 65. She was dedicated to her profession, helping the sick, the poor and whomever she met in need.
Mrs. King loved her family, her church and friends, and she spent much of her time helping others. She loved Jesus our Lord!
Surviving are her sons, Robert G. Jones, Jr. and wife, Martha, of Louisa, Va., Leon Winston Jones II of Powhatan, Va.; her stepsons, William C. King of Hillsborough and John M. King of Hampton, Va.; her sister, Joyce Willis and husband, Jim, of Fuquay-Varina; her brother, Harry M. Leete and wife, Dot, of Warrenton; her brother-in-law, Troy Roseman of Virginia Beach; her sister-in-law, Martha Holmes of Buckingham, Va.; her granddaughters, Cameron Hunter Rhew of Chesterfield, Va. and Whitney Marie Jones of Powhatan, Va.; her grandsons, Robert G. Jones III(Robbie) and Matthew Winston Jones of Powhatan, Va.; her great-grandson, Ayden Rhew of Farmville, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Churchill-Five Forks Fire Department, 1168 Churchill Road, Macon, NC 27551.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
